Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on URBN. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

URBN opened at $34.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.13. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 631.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,293,000 after purchasing an additional 571,551 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $23,245,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $18,710,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,412,000 after acquiring an additional 482,169 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1,448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,991,000 after acquiring an additional 430,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

