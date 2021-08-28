Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Receives $78.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.58.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $291,981.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $270,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,700. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $535,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at about $13,305,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth about $24,499,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 35.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,705,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,336,000 after acquiring an additional 447,952 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter worth about $468,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $83.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $85.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

