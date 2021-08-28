Ernest S. Rady Acquires 9,818 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 9,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.24 per share, for a total transaction of $375,440.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 131.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.41. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $39.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%. Analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAT. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 59.0% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,428,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,352,000 after buying an additional 530,213 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,195,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,864,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,928,000 after purchasing an additional 457,872 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $4,250,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 195.8% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 29,050 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
American Assets Trust Company Profile
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
Featured Story: Upside/Downside
Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.