Ernest S. Rady Acquires 9,818 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 9,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.24 per share, for a total transaction of $375,440.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 131.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.41. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $39.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%. Analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAT. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 59.0% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,428,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,352,000 after buying an additional 530,213 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,195,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,864,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,928,000 after purchasing an additional 457,872 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $4,250,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 195.8% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 29,050 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

