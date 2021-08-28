ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.89) Per Share

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of ESSA Pharma in a report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now expects that the company will earn ($0.89) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ESSA Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of ESSA Pharma stock opened at $9.61 on Thursday. ESSA Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $388.78 million, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 250,000 shares of ESSA Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,015,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,540,428.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ESSA Pharma by 114.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ESSA Pharma by 390.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

