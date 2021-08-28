Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Increased to $337.00 by Analysts at Truist

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price upped by Truist from $327.00 to $337.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $308.19.

ESS stock opened at $320.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $336.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total value of $3,104,924.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,368,808. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

