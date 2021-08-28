Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,801 DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,903,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,313,271 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 4.3% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,808,000 after purchasing an additional 433,426 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 17.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,780,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,876 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 147.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,813,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,482,000 after purchasing an additional 240,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

NYSE DXC traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $37.35. 1,129,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.18. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 20,804 shares of company stock worth $814,217. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.