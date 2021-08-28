Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Standard Motor Products comprises 1.9% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 26.5% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the second quarter worth $1,648,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 5.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 48.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 24,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 48.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMP. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Standard Motor Products stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.56. The stock had a trading volume of 109,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,527. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.14. The firm has a market cap of $967.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.38. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.09 and a 12 month high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.70%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 7,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $336,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $123,526.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,915 shares of company stock worth $2,568,663. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

