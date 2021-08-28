Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 23,953.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after acquiring an additional 936,190 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after acquiring an additional 370,371 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,957,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1,498.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 244,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,476,000 after acquiring an additional 229,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $343.19. 614,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,654. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.74.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.68.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

