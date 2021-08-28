Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 23,953.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after acquiring an additional 936,190 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after acquiring an additional 370,371 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,957,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1,498.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 244,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,476,000 after acquiring an additional 229,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BIIB traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $343.19. 614,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,654. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.74.
In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.68.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
