Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its holdings in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,880 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned 0.67% of Escalade worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESCA. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Escalade in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Escalade by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Escalade during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Escalade during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Escalade alerts:

Shares of ESCA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.29. 34,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,049. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.10. Escalade, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $25.72. The stock has a market cap of $320.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Escalade had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 20.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Escalade’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Wawrin sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $31,044.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

About Escalade

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods or Escalade Sports segment, which contains different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation and fitness products.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.