Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC cut its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 57.9% in the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 46,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Cabot by 238.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 42,996 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 25.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 440,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after acquiring an additional 88,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,991,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,434,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

CBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE CBT traded up $2.21 on Friday, reaching $55.04. The company had a trading volume of 316,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -56.74 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.16. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $34.84 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.70 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

