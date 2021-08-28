EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Short Interest Down 88.9% in August

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the July 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVCI traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,896. EVCI Career Colleges has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30.

Get EVCI Career Colleges alerts:

EVCI Career Colleges Company Profile

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides on-campus career college education in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, Technical Career Institutes, Inc, offers college degree programs leading to the associate in applied sciences degree, as well as certain certificate programs.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for EVCI Career Colleges Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVCI Career Colleges and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.