EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Short Interest Down 88.9% in August

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the July 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS EVCI traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,896. EVCI Career Colleges has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30.
EVCI Career Colleges Company Profile
