Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.70 million-$12.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.05 million.
Everspin Technologies stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.92. The company had a trading volume of 370,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,456. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89. Everspin Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $133.37 million, a P/E ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.51.
Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.85 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 31.23% and a negative net margin of 13.48%.
About Everspin Technologies
Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.
