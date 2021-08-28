Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.70 million-$12.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.05 million.

Everspin Technologies stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.92. The company had a trading volume of 370,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,456. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89. Everspin Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $133.37 million, a P/E ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.85 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 31.23% and a negative net margin of 13.48%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Everspin Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Everspin Technologies worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.