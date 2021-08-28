Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 85 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDS. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.44.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 4,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.13, for a total value of $1,658,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,847. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $2,471,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,590,964. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FDS stock opened at $376.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $376.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $349.85.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

