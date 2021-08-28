Evoke Wealth LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,585,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 59.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF opened at $288.73 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $289.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.