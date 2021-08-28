Evoke Wealth LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 537.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,727 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHK. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 83,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 16,582 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 372.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 56,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 44,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 15,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $16.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.