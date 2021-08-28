Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 97,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000. Evoke Wealth LLC owned 0.11% of Cano Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.
CANO stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49. Cano Health, Inc. has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $17.43.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
Cano Health Profile
Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.
