Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 97,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000. Evoke Wealth LLC owned 0.11% of Cano Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CANO stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49. Cano Health, Inc. has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $17.43.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO Marlow Hernandez purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,380. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Cano Health Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

