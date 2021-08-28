Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 4,354 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Evoke Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,354 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,335,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,972,000 after buying an additional 724,609 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 76,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter.

IWD opened at $163.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $163.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

