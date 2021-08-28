Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €42.00 ($49.41) target price by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EVK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €32.09 ($37.75).

FRA:EVK opened at €29.00 ($34.12) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €28.78. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

