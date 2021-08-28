Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Receives $26.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XGN opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $221.75 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.52. Exagen has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 15.07 and a quick ratio of 15.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.46.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 43.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Exagen will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 8,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $140,470.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,208.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $162,652.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,521 shares of company stock valued at $348,499. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Exagen by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exagen by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Exagen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Exagen by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

