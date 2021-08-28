Exchange Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,079 Shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNRG. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 512.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 23,640 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

CNRG traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,701. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a one year low of $60.11 and a one year high of $150.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.41.

