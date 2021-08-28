Exchange Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,329,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,332,000 after buying an additional 41,640 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,062,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,636,000 after buying an additional 94,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,038,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after buying an additional 226,321 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 671,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 300,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 479,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCQ opened at $21.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.56. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

