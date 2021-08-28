Exchange Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,693 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 1.5% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,088,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,328,088. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.15. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The company has a market cap of $272.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

