Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $1.72 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,226 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after buying an additional 9,026,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,854,000 after buying an additional 3,205,012 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 17,419.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 399,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,764,000 after buying an additional 397,693 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,052.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 383,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,747,000 after buying an additional 350,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,049,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,607,000 after buying an additional 280,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $5.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $316.06. The company had a trading volume of 890,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,283. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 101.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $317.44.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,949 shares of company stock worth $15,233,719 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

