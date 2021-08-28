Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $14.04 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.7% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 350,477 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $595,998,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 46.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,692,336,000 after acquiring an additional 220,762 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,963,189,000 after acquiring an additional 197,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 101.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $784,586,000 after acquiring an additional 191,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $51.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,880.08. 1,435,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,394. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,623.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,890.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

