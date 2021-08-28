Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $3.06 Million Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 276.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,366.7% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 66.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VAW stock traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.10. The company had a trading volume of 64,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,909. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.88.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

