Exchange Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up 1.4% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,000,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,705. The company has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $105.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

