Exchange Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 2.5% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $13,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period.

MDY stock traded up $9.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $504.96. 1,267,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,336. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $490.37. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $321.77 and a 52 week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

