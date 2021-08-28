Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys New Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth $30,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $62.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.52 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.