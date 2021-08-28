Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,717,000 after purchasing an additional 130,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 1,300.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,774,000 after purchasing an additional 148,846 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 149,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,229,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,068,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

TPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial increased their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,415.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,487.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 2.22. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $427.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 60.27% and a return on equity of 38.17%. Equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.