Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 274.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $2,588,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 5.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,567,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,527,000 after buying an additional 628,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,706,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BPY stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.72.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

