Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $28,000 in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 7,973.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,224,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,943,000 after acquiring an additional 28,862,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 2,139.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,546,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,209 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,382,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,673 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.3% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,647,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,391,000 after acquiring an additional 640,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,326,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,670,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $9.49 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.32 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 0.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

PAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities cut their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

