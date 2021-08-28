Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 99.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,971 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $154.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.37. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $159.63. The company has a market cap of $214.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

