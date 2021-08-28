Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 52.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,215 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $74,226,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $69,980,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Paychex by 31.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,035,000 after purchasing an additional 397,091 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5,823.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 394,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,690,000 after purchasing an additional 388,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $114.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.93. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.10 and a fifty-two week high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $92,164.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,289,861.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

