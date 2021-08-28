Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth $90,177,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,135,000 after purchasing an additional 740,349 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,184,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,003,000 after purchasing an additional 459,181 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,356,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,900,000 after purchasing an additional 240,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,532,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,381,000 after purchasing an additional 233,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC opened at $75.23 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.38.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HSIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

