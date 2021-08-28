Expanse (EXP) Market Cap Tops $1.10 Million

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0587 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Expanse has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. Expanse has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $1,524.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,891.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.69 or 0.06642656 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $628.75 or 0.01286002 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.38 or 0.00354613 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.87 or 0.00130638 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.35 or 0.00618404 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00337984 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006113 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 77% against the dollar and now trades at $148.76 or 0.00304258 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

