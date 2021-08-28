Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3838 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.38.

Shares of EXETF opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67. Extendicare has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $7.06.

Get Extendicare alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXETF shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Extendicare from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.