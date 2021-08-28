Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Lifted by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 421,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,580,000 after purchasing an additional 152,539 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 255.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 94,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.77. 15,780,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,674,861. The company has a market capitalization of $236.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.73. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

