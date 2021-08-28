FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives $335.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $335.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $2,471,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,590,964 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 119.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 47,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,832,000 after buying an additional 25,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,079,000 after acquiring an additional 62,164 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 16.4% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $376.58 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $376.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $349.85.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

