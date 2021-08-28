Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will report $1.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51 billion. Fastenal posted sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year sales of $5.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $55,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,681 shares of company stock worth $4,860,165 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Fastenal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $55.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.99. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

