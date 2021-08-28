Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Insider Sells $1,195,374.18 in Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 21,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $1,195,374.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,434 shares in the company, valued at $303,054.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $55.67 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $56.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FAST. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Fastenal by 52.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.