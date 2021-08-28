Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.650-$-0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $340 million-$350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $382.34 million.Fastly also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.210-$-0.180 EPS.

NYSE:FSLY traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.75. 2,223,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,889,488. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.52. Fastly has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The company had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fastly in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a sector perform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Fastly in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut Fastly from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Fastly presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.69.

In other news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,223,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $720,284.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,678,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,688 shares of company stock worth $7,433,894. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fastly stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 11.55% of Fastly worth $802,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

