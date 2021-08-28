Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.300-$5.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.050-$5.150 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.15.

Shares of FRT stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.66. The stock had a trading volume of 254,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,155. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 93.81%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

