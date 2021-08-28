Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 166,900 shares, an increase of 98.0% from the July 29th total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,042,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Fernhill stock traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.02. 79,726,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,209,141. Fernhill has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 0.01.

Get Fernhill alerts:

Fernhill Company Profile

Fernhill Corp. engages in natural resource project generation and royalty business. It also focuses on mining and resources sector. The company was founded in April 7, 1997 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, AZ.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Fernhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fernhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.