Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 89.2% from the July 29th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FRRVY stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.85. 21,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,424. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.48. Ferrovial has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $31.68.

Several analysts recently commented on FRRVY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays set a $30.24 target price on Ferrovial and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ferrovial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.24.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

