Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.08 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will announce sales of $20.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.56 million. Fidus Investment reported sales of $21.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year sales of $85.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.01 million to $86.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $84.80 million, with estimates ranging from $83.19 million to $87.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 97.58% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Hovde Group raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fidus Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

NASDAQ FDUS opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.20. The company has a market cap of $435.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.95. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 48,022 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $375,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $1,487,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $663,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

