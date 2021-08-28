Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.08 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will announce sales of $20.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.56 million. Fidus Investment reported sales of $21.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year sales of $85.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.01 million to $86.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $84.80 million, with estimates ranging from $83.19 million to $87.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fidus Investment.
Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 97.58% and a return on equity of 10.19%.
NASDAQ FDUS opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.20. The company has a market cap of $435.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.95. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $18.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 48,022 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $375,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $1,487,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $663,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 23.98% of the company’s stock.
Fidus Investment Company Profile
Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.
