Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 23,300 Shares of Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Genius Brands International were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNUS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Genius Brands International by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Genius Brands International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Brands International in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Brands International in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Genius Brands International in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Genius Brands International alerts:

NASDAQ GNUS opened at $1.56 on Friday. Genius Brands International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.65.

Genius Brands International, Inc is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, marketing, and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media distribution and retail channels. The firm acts as a licensing agent for certain brands, such as Llama Llama, Psycho Bunny, From Frank, and Celessence Technologies.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.