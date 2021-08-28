Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 267 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 48.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 10,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Online Retail ETF stock opened at $115.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.05. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $141.00.

