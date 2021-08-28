Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 627 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,128,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,610,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 48,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 627,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,745,000 after purchasing an additional 70,427 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of PSK opened at $43.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.82. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.