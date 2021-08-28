Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 55.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $117.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.78. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $122.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

