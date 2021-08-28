Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 11,480 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,480 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 2,601.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Invesco by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 59.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

NYSE:IVZ opened at $25.69 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.40.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IVZ. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, June 4th. raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.